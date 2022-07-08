FLORISSANT — In a special meeting on Wednesday, the Teller County Board of County Commissioners appointed two new members to the Florissant Fire Board.

Starla Thompson and Amanda Sutton were appointed unanimously by the BOCC during the meeting. Thompson is a certified emergency medical technician, and Sutton was the former general supervision and data manager at the Colorado Office of Early Childhood.

The County received fourteen applications for the two positions and interviewed seven of those applicants in a special meeting on Tuesday.

Back in April 2022, former Fire Chief Michael Bailey was placed on administrative leave after a mass resignation of Florissant Fire Board members.

On May 16, while the Highland Park Fire burned in Teller County, Bailey was officially fired. Many of the county's community members are still wondering why Bailey's services were terminated, especially during fire season.

Erik Holt has been serving as the Interim Fire Chief.

In a Fire Board Meeting on May 25, community members in attendance applauded the idea to have all Board Members resign.

On June 1, Joseph Kraudelt remained the only Board Member still serving.

While two board vacancies still remain, Thompson and Sutton will join the Florissant Fire Board until their terms expire after May 2023.

