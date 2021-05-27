Following one way that Care and Share rescues food

COLORADO SPRINGS — As part of the Fill the Fridge donation drive that KOAA is conducting in partnership with Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado on May 27th, we're taking a look at one of the ways the organization gathers food for our neighbors in the area.

"A big part of food banking is food rescue," stated Marketing and Communications Director for Care and Share, Joanna Wise, "We are able to work with farmers both locally and nationally as well as grocery stores within our communities."

According to Care and Share, each year the food bank is able to rescue millions of pounds of food through the donations from partner organizations. These pallets of food are picked up by the nonprofit's route drivers and delivered to their distribution center.

"Our drivers will travel a quarter of a million miles on average each year," continued Wise.

From that point, volunteers inspect, sort, and prepare the donated food for redistribution to our Colorado neighbors who need it most.

The food bank reports that on average 55,000 volunteers put in hours each year, saving and distributing millions of pounds of food.

The drive has been focusing on donations because the money given goes a long way. In fact, $1 in donations buys as many as six meals. Your donation will help by focusing on buying healthy foods with a focus on fruits, vegetables and non-perishable items.