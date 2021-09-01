Watch
Family of officer involved shooting victim tired of waiting for answers

Natalie Chuck
The original memorial behind the Quality Inn in Cañon City, which has sense been moved to Skyline Drive.
Dalton Lee Buckholz was shot and killed in a parking lot on the first week of May 2021, when "caught in the crossfire" of an officer involved shooting
Posted at 9:27 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 23:27:03-04

CAÑON CITY — Family and friends of Dalton Lee Buckholz, who died from "multiple gunshot wounds" during an officer involved shooting in Cañon City on May 2nd say "it's really hard" still waiting for answers four months after his death.

In a coroner report released last month, Buckholz's death was ruled a homicide.

Portion of El Paso County Coroner's report on Dalton Lee Buckholz's death

"I know Dalton and I know he never would've done anything to not come home," said Miranda Hines, Buckholz's Fiancée.

Many questions are still unknown surrounding the events of the evening Buckholz was shot, including why he and the passenger were pulled over, whether or not the two were armed, what cause the officers had for shooting, why the investigation has taken the amount of time it has. News 5 reached out the CCPD and Fremont County's District Attorney for comment, but neither responded.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says they have concluded their portion of the investigation and any further updates will be coming from the DA.

Family and Friends are planning a protest on Saturday across from the Cañon City Loaf and Jug.

