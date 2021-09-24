Falcon High School Football hazing investigation wraps, season to continue

PEYTON — On Friday, Falcon High School announced they completed the investigation into hazing and harassment on the school's Football team, and that the season will resume with some changes.

D49 said that Coach Josh Flores has agreed to complete the season as Interim Head Coach.

On Tuesday, the school announced that the Football program would be suspended due to an investigation into "serious misconduct."

Later in the week, the district released a statement that said that several teammates participated, observed, and recorded the hazing and harassment. They went on to say that the students who initially reported the misconduct have been threatened and harassed.

D49 also said that several adults, "including multiple coaches and multiple parents, knew of hazing and harassment activities within the FHS football team that later escalated into the claims that are under investigation."

The school said that some students have received "appropriate consequences" for the misconduct. They did not release any details about any of the specific cases. However, they did say that the "path will look different for each individual and may or may not include reinstatement to the team or leadership roles."

Falcon High School Principal Darryl E. Bonds and Coach Flores will meet with the team on Monday to talk with the team and reset expectations for the rest of the season.

The full letter below:

Members of the FHS family, thank you for your messages and attention as we processed through the recent investigation into misconduct within the FHS football program. We have completed the district’s part of the investigation, and are ready to reset the season and move forward with team activities and competition.



Coach Josh Flores has agreed to complete the season as Interim Head Coach, and we are grateful for his leadership.



Some students have received appropriate consequences for misconduct and are proceeding through our restorative process. While we will not discuss any of those cases specifically, our restorative approach is that students who accept consequences and seek restitution should rejoin the larger community in good standing. That path will look different for each individual and may not include reinstatement to the team or leadership roles.



Our team culture and safety also depends on player leadership that reflects the positive character of Falcon football. The revelation of hazing and harassment has reminded us that our system depends on individuals having the courage to care for each other, even when that care might create some personal discomfort or risk.



Coach Flores and I will meet with the team on Monday to give our student-athletes definite closure to these incidents while also resetting expectations for the rest of the season. We will ask all athletes and their parents to recommit to behavioral expectations in the FHS athletic handbook.



In closing, it bears repeating that the safety of students, families, and staff on our campuses is non-negotiable. We encourage all of our students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. We thank you for your trust, understanding, and support in this matter.



Sincerely,

Darryl E. Bonds

Principal, Falcon High School

