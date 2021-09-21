Watch
Falcon High School Football suspended due to sexual misconduct investigation

KOAA News5
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:31 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 19:37:23-04

FALCON — Falcon High School announced on Tuesday that they were suspending the school's Football Program due to a sexual misconduct allegation.

The school is conducting the investigation with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

In a press release, the school said they were suspending all activities related to the football program to "ensure the safety" of their student-athletes as the investigation continues.

The school said right now they are reviewing testimony and evidence, and are investigating all "serious claims."

Falcon High School said due to student privacy they are not releasing further details at this time.

This is a developing story.

