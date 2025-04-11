Explaining President Trump's Golden Dome and how Colorado could play a part

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As the 40th Annual Space Symposium at The Broadmoor came to a close in Colorado Springs this week, talks about the Golden Dome are shining brighter with a company that has a location in Colorado right at the forefront.

In late January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to "Build the Iron Dome for America." In February, it was re-branded to the "Golden Dome." The goal is to provide a common defense for American citizens against new-age missiles that have the ability to maneuver around outdated defense systems.

President Ronald Reagan had the same vision to protect against nuclear attacks, but the technology wasn't up to speed at the time, and the cost would have been astronomical. Gen. Stephen Whiting serves as the commander for U.S. Space Command and joked about the idea of what space war might look like at that time, referencing the 1980s movie "Spaceballs." He put the jokes aside quickly and focused on what Reagan's vision was.

"He stated that the defense policy of the United States is based on a simple premise, we maintain our strength to deter and preserve aggression, or probably to defend against aggression, to preserve freedom and peace," Gen. Whiting explained, referencing the plan from President Reagan. "Our first president, George Washington, said to be prepared for war is one of the most effective means of preserving peace."

Gen. Whiting added that U.S. Space Command is fully supporting President Trump's Golden Dome, adding they are partnering with U.S. Northern Command, Missile Defense Agency, the Space Force and other stakeholders to write an initial capabilities document aimed at defining the capabilities-based requirements that the Golden Dome architecture will need. The partnerships will have to go far beyond just government agencies, as many aerospace companies are pushing to be part of the project.

Lockheed Martin has a Colorado-based facility in Littleton, and this week for the Space Symposium, their booth was displaying a video that showcased what the Golden Dome would mean to U.S. citizens, painting the picture of a massive golden shield over America.

"We have a significant footprint right now doing the things that you would think of on the earlier part of what Golden Dome would do," the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Lockheed Martin Space Jeff Schrader explained. "And we expect this to expand, but also utilize what we've already done. So we've got a rich history doing this work. And we expect that to continue here in the Centennial State."

Colorado lawmakers pointed to the Golden Dome this week as another argument to keep the headquarters of Space Command in Colorado Springs. Republican Rep. Jeff Crank believes that by keeping the headquarters in Colorado Springs, the Golden Dome can come to fruition more quickly.

"We cannot afford to weaken our space capabilities or delay the creation of Golden Dome when there is too much at stake," Rep. Crank wrote on social media.

Alabama lawmaker would disagree, as Rep. Mike Rogers announced that Space Command HQ would move to Huntsville, Alabama, by the end of the month. Lawmakers in Alabama have continuously highlighted an evaluation that found Huntsville is the preferred permanent location for U.S. Space Command headquarters.

Schrader didn't want to touch on government decisions tied to the headquarters of Space Command, but he did highlight work already being done by his company that could be part of the Golden Dome.

"We stand ready to support," Schrader said of the plan. "We'd love to be able to be the national lead, because we're not going to be able to do this alone. Nobody will be able to do this alone. And Lockheed Martin stands ready to support this administration and our nation to protect the homeland."

Another project Lockheed Martin was highlighting at the Space Symposium this week was their development of Tranche 2 Satellites. Lockheed Martin was contracted in January of 2024 to build 18 space vehicles (satellites) as part of its Tranche 2 Tracking Layer constellation. According to the company, the T2 Tracking Layer will accelerate the capability to provide global, persistent indications, detection, warning, tracking, and identification of conventional and advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems. It will also deliver preliminary missile defense capability by incorporating fire control quality sensors in the constellation. The contract with the Space Development Agency has a total potential value of $890 million.

The 18 satellites will be assembled, integrated, and tested in Lockheed Martin's new small satellite Colorado-based processing facility, designed for the high-volume delivery of complete satellites. In February the company provided an update explaining they completed the Prelimanary Design Review and are moving on to Critical Design Review this year.

"Colorado has a strong industry base," Schrader added. "It's ready to support anything that the government needs, and Lockheed Martin has a very strong tie to the Colorado region."

11 News partner The Gazette shared a report highlighting the potential that the Golden Dome could bring investment to Colorado. Click here to read that.





