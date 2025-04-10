Colorado lawmakers respond to claims decision to move Space Command coming soon

WASHINGTON (KOAA) — A group of Republican lawmakers representing Colorado spoke to the media Thursday morning about claims from an Alabama lawmakerthat a decision to move Space Command is coming soon.

"On our Cyber Focus podcast, @HASCRepublicansChairman Mike Rogers says the announcement moving U.S. Space Command back to Alabama is expected this month, with construction set to begin immediately," part of a post to social media on Wednesday by the McCray Institute reads.

Republican Representatives Jeff Hurd, Lauren Boebert, Jeff Crank and Gabe Evans took questions from the media about the claim Thursday morning. Rep. Crank pointed to the recent news of the Golden Dome as being another reason for keeping Space Command in Colorado. The Golden Dome is a vision from President Donald Trump to protect the United States from missile attacks.

"We have to have this seamless coordination between Northern Command and Space Command, especially if we're going to be successful in implementing golden dome," Rep. Crank said. "We hear things, we hear rumors, we hear those sorts of things, but to as far as we know, and as far as we understand, no decision has been made on Space Command at this point and where it will be headquartered."

The lawmakers also pointed to arguments that have been showcased for years including the estimated cost of moving the headquarters, estimated at "billions" of dollars according to Rep. Crank.

Rep. Boebert believes President Trump may have changed his mind on Space Command since his first term.

"I just believe that the people that were in his ear were telling him that this was the best move," Rep. Boebert said of Trump announcing during his first presidency that Space Command would move to Alabama. "But we are in a different time now, after four years of the Biden administration, and the position that he put us in, geopolitically and really the national security risks that arose over the past few years has made it even more critical for Space Command to avoid those moves... being moved across the country and to stay put."

This isn't the first time Rep. Rogers of Alabama claimed a decision would come on Space Command in a given timeline. Prior to President Trump being sworn in for a second term, Rogers announced in November he believed the decision would come in the first week of his second term, it didn't.

Alabama lawmakers have been pointing to a selection process that found Huntsville would be the preferred permanent location of Space Command. That process was evaluated by the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, which found the process was done legally and was reasonable.

There are about 1,700 personnel who work at Space Command according to the Congressional Research Service. The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC cited a 2021 report saying Space Command would bring in about $450 million annually to the community, and that didn't include an expected $500 million to $1 billion into military construction. However, construction on new facilities for Space Command in Colorado Springs was put on pause.

Dr. Tatiana Bailey, the founder of Data-Driven Economic Strategies in Colorado Springs, shared a column for News5 partner The Gazette highlighting defense personnel spending in Colorado, click here to read the column.

Space Command was re-established in 2019 in Colorado Springs, but the permanent location has been a back-and-forth debate.





