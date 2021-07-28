Experts offer tips for back to school shopping as prices rise, supply shortages continue

COLORADO SPRINGS — With kids gearing up to go back to school, shopping for supplies and clothes will be tougher this year.

Financial experts with Market Watch say rising costs for school supplies and supply shortage issues may pose challenges to families. Computers, tablets, sneakers, and some licensed signature backpacks are in short supply.

"The first thing parents need to do is create a budget. How much are you going to spend when you go back to school shopping," said Jamie-Bartels Giddings, Financial Adviser with First Command.

She recommends creating a budget and list for back to school items.

"Make a list and stick to it. Teach your kids how to make a list, because we know how we go to a store and get so off track," said Bartels-Giddings.

To help save time and money, she recommends shopping your storage.

"Take inventory at home. Parents, we are going to have tons of notebooks, paper, pens, and pencils," said Bartels-Giddings.

As well as utilizing gift cards.

"When you go to King Soopers and buy gift cards. You get three times the fuel points, and now you're going to get savings and get things at Old Navy, footlocker, anywhere you want," said Bartels-Giddings.

With some items hard to find, she says online tools can help.

"In order to save time and money, I would absolutely go online. I'm going to go to amazon, and they are going to be the quickest and easiest way to find a black backpack with yellow polka dots. Boom, there it is," said Bartels-Giddings.

The Better Business Bureau has issued a nationwide warning for online shopping scams amid possible shortages. It is urging consumers to verify third-party vendors found through ads on social media.