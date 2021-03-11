Experienced Southwest crew ready to start service in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Southwest Airlines is starting its service to and from Colorado Springs with five routes beginning Thursday. The service is new to the airport, but the crew giving the service is not new to the job.

“Everyone that's here wanted to be here,” said Southwest Customer Service Agent Aaron Kastel. “We all put in a voluntary bid based on seniority to come here."

The crew of 60 handling operations in Colorado Springs all applied to transfer here from other Southwest destinations across the country. Customers want on-time service. It means little margin for error, even if it is the first day of service. The Southwest crew spent the day before the first flights checking computer systems, equipment and procedures.

Leaders at Southwest see Colorado Springs as a city perfect for a trend among travelers.

"A desire to get to outdoor destinations. They want to get to cities that have ease of access to outdoor destinations,” said Southwest spokesman Dan Landson. Colorado Springs is also a growing city with people wanting options for their own getaways.

"We've seen some really strong numbers and really positive booking trends for Southwest here in Colorado Springs," said Landson.

Southwest’s future in Colorado Springs all depends on the number of travelers choosing to book seats.

“Southwest is here. Let's make them successful if we want to keep them here,” said Colorado Springs Airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips.

RELATED:

Colorado Springs Airport to offer Southwest Airlines flights

Southwest Airlines offering five Colorado Springs routes starting Thursday