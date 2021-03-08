Southwest Airlines offering five Colorado Springs routes starting Thursday

Southwest Airlines will start five routes to and from the Colorado Springs airport beginning March 11.

We'll see 13 flights daily to the following locations:



Nonstop between Colorado Springs and Denver (four times daily)

and (four times daily) Nonstop between Colorado Springs and Las Vegas (twice daily)

and (twice daily) Nonstop between Colorado Springs and Phoenix (twice daily)

and (twice daily) Nonstop between Colorado Springs and Dallas (Love Field) (three times daily)

and (three times daily) Nonstop between Colorado Springs and Chicago (Midway) (twice daily)

Fares to Denver will start as low as $29. The potential low fares for the other destinations are between $59 and $89. The new service is available for travelers now. You can check out the options by clicking here.

The Colorado Springs Airport announced the new service Thursday of last week. Up to this point, Coloradans who wanted to fly on Southwest would have to travel to Denver.

The Colorado Springs Airport is currently serviced by four airlines: American Airlines, Delta, Frontier and United.