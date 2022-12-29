Evolving plow plan as rain changes to snow in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY — Plow crews in Southern Colorado will be out working from the evening of December 28th through the night and into the morning of the next day.

It is the second storm in less than a week, only this one will be treated differently than a week ago when temperatures were well below zero.

This one is starting out with temperatures closer to 40 and will then slowly drop to freezing.

“This type of storm leaves you guessing up until it actually hits and it could provide many different types of situations,” said City of Colorado Springs, Public Works Operations Manager, Clint Brown. “So we have to be ready for everything.”

Every Colorado storm gets a customized road-clearing strategy.

This one will happen mostly in real time.

Colorado Springs has experienced staff out patrolling roads as the storm moves into the area.

“They'll have temperature sensors in their vehicles. They’ll have both ground and air temperatures. So they'll have immediate readings of what the road temperatures are and that'll allow them to make decisions and react,” said Brown.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.