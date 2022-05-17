Evacuations remain in place for High Park Fire in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY — Evacuations remain in place for the High Park Fire burning west of Cripple Creek in Teller County since it began on May 12, 2022.

The High Park Fire has grown to 1,572 acres and is 37% contained and no structures have been damaged.

On May 13, Cripple Creek Ranches and the Mt. Pisgah Area were evacuated along with Lost Burro and CCME west of Teller 1.

CCME, Rhyolite Mtn Mesa, Monarch, and Lost Canyon remain under a pre-evacuation warning.

An evacuation center has been set up at Woodland Park High School and livestock can be sheltered at the Cripple Creek Fairgrounds.

Teller County's Emergency Assistance and Response Program is helping to identify those who may need special assistance during a future emergency, click here to fill out the form. Forms should be printed and submitted to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

A local disaster was declared because of the fire by the Teller County Board of County Commissioners, requiring emergency action to avoid any further damage.

A total of 279 personnel are working the fire.

Traffic impacts include:



County Road 11 closed south at CR112, north at MM3 (open only to residents)

County Road 1 has reopened, but there is no access to evacuated zones

Sign up for emergency alerts at www.peakalerts.org.

Even before a fire threatens your home, you'll want to have an emergency plan in place for you and your family. This should include ways to get in touch with everyone, a safe meeting place, and what actions to take if a disaster were to strike.

If a fire is burning nearby, pack your car ahead of time with necessary documents, medications, clothing, and other supplies.

When flames threaten, act fast! Don't feel the need to be told to leave if you feel unsafe.

If told to evacuate, you must go now. Finally, return home only when officials say that it's safe to do so.

Wildfire safety tips to consider before, during and after the flames

Avoid activities with open flames or sparks

Avoid power equipment that creates sparks

Obey burn bans

Properly discard cigarettes

Keep vehicles off of dry grasses

Call 911 to report smoke or fire

