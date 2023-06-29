Evacuations issued for a fire burning north of the Town of Trinidad Wednesday evening

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO — The Trinidad Police Department confirmed with News5 that a wildfire is burning in western Las Animas County Wednesday evening.

According to the department, multiple agencies are responding to an area 25 miles northwest of the Town of Trinidad.

According to Joe Richards, Las Animas County Office of Emergency Management Manager, the fire is currently 452 acres in size and 0% contained. Crews are investigating the cause while organizing a plan of attack on the fire.

The Trinidad Fire Department has issued an evacuation notice for a 5 miles radius in the area of the 17500 block of County Road 51 near the town of Barncarbo.

There is no information from crews at the scene as to the cause of the size of this fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information come in.

