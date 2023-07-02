A Quiet Start to the Holiday Weekend, but Thunderstorms in the Forecast for the 4th

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly Cloudy to Mostly Clear around SE Colorado this evening. Northwest flow aloft will stream in a few clouds here and there, but temperatures will remain seasonal with lows in the 50s on Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 85;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 92;

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 90;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 78;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A series of weak disturbances have been hitching a ride on the NW flow of the jet stream. They've brought us on and off T-Storm chances every other day. Saturday gave us an off day, Sunday will give us an on day, and Monday will give us one more off day. By Tuesday the 4th, the ridge of high pressure will begin to break down and the chances for T-Storms become more frequent. Scattered T-Storms are expected on Tuesday through SE Colorado, which may dampen some of your holiday plans. Another cold front pulls through Tuesday night and cools us off for the remainder of the week. The frontal boundary remains with us through the holiday week, keeping our temps low and our rain chances high each day until we get a break next weekend.

