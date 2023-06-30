Threat of large hail ramps up Friday across southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Storms will initiate pretty early today, firing off in the mountains and around the Pikes Peak Region as early as 12-1 pm. The worst of the storms will impact the I-25 corridor between 1-5 pm, with large hail the main storm threat. Some hail stones today could grow as large as golf ball to egg size.

KOAA weather Severe Weather Alert Day — Friday, June 30, 2023

Storms will move into a more favorable environment as they move into the eastern Plains. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats today in these areas, with an isolated tornado or two also not out of the question. I urge you to be Weather Ready this afternoon so that you can be prepared to act to inclement weather if storms threaten your area.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 53. A cooler and stormier end to the week for Colorado Springs, with thunderstorms most likely to impact the Pikes Peak Region between 2-6 pm. Severe threat will be higher today, with large hail a concern throughout Southern Colorado.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 57. After a couple of quieter days, we'll see the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some storms will be capable of putting down large hail.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 57. Storms could fire off as early as the lunch hour in Fremont County, and although we're not expecting a big severe weather day here today, some storms could briefly reach severe criteria, putting down 1" hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 44. A quiet morning and a stormy afternoon for Teller County, with strong to marginally severe thunderstorms possible between 1-5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s/50s. Storms will begin to initiate around 1 pm along the Palmer Divide, and storms that develop here could bring a threat for large, damaging hail. Main severe threat should wrap up by 5-6 pm, with a few isolated showers possible this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Severe threat will ramp up this afternoon starting around 2-3 pm. Main concern for the eastern Plains will be for large, damaging hail as big as 2-2.5" in diameter. The threat for severe weather should taper off this evening between 6-7 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A cooler and more unsettled end to the week across the southern I-25 corridor, with severe weather a possibility this afternoon between 1-6 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Sunshine this morning will quickly give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms that may start to develop as early as the lunch hour. Stronger storms will be capable of small hail, gusty winds and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air will move into Southern Colorado after today's severe threat winds down. This will allow for a nice boost to our daytime highs on Saturday, and a lot more sunshine than what we'll see today. Further warming is expected on Sunday, with highs returning to near normal for this time of the year. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the region Sunday afternoon before another drier day Monday.

A look ahead to the 4th of July...it will be firecracker hot, with Mother Nature bringing the potential for a few thunderstorms to the forecast during the typical afternoon and early evening hours.

Have a great weekend everyone and stay tuned to the forecast for further updates.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.