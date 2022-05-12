Watch
Evacuation order issued for Skylark Mobile Home Park due to structure fire

Posted at 11:56 AM, May 12, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — An evacuation order has been ordered for Skylark Mobile Home Park at 3831 N Cascade Ave due to a structure fire.

Everyone in the area needs to evacuate immediately and evacuees are being sent to VASA Fitness at Filmore and Nevada.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene.
