Evacuation order issued for Skylark Mobile Home Park due to structure fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — An evacuation order has been ordered for Skylark Mobile Home Park at 3831 N Cascade Ave due to a structure fire.

Everyone in the area needs to evacuate immediately and evacuees are being sent to VASA Fitness at Filmore and Nevada.

EVACUATION ORDER for 3831 N Cascade Av; Skylark Mobile Home Park due to a structure fire. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. Please evacuate all of Skylark Mobile Home Park https://t.co/SGwx4OWCn4 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 12, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Fire in mobile home park on North Cascade on Colorado Springs pic.twitter.com/D0JV4ZAD8J — Bill Folsom (@KOAABillFolsom) May 12, 2022

News5 has a crew headed to the scene.

