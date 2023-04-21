Bandimere Speedway closing at end of 2023 season, owners searching for new location

MORRISON — After 65 years of drag racing in Morrison, Bandimere Speedway will close at the end of the 2023 season as the owners look for a new location.

John C. Bandimere Jr., Chief Spiritual Officer at the speedway, announced Friday morning that the conclusion of the 2023 racing season in October will mark the end of drag racing along S. Rooney Road in Morrison.

"As we close the chapter on this part of the story, our family is taking the time to reflect on hundreds or maybe thousands of memories we've experienced on Thunder Mountain. And trust me, there have been some great memories — memories including many of the irreplaceable pieces over the years that have added to the unique fabric of Bandimere Speedway," he said. "The relationships that have been created with employees, racers, sponsors, sanctioning bodies, guests, service providers, and more remind us daily what a privilege it's been for our family to continue the legacy started by my parents in 1958."

Bandimere said his family knows the continued growth in the area could impact Bandimere Speedway and they decided to be proactive by trying to locate another possible location. It's been an equally exciting and stressful endeavor, he said.

Bandimere Speedway to close, search for new location

The Safety Proving Grounds of America — which would later become Bandimere Speedway — was founded in 1958 by Bandimere's parents, John Bandimere Sr. and his wife Frances Bandimere along the hogback on the west side of Denver.

It had originally been planned in 1956 near Arvada, but neighbors realized this could disrupt their quiet community and the Safety Proving Grounds of America relocated in 1958 to the hogback.

It then became known as Bandimere Speedway.

"Surrounding development has become more prevalent in the past several years," Bandimere said. "And once again, our family is prepared to surrender the location we have called home for six decades. Truly, the mission and vision of the facility has not changed over the years. The place has never been ours — it belongs to God. Keeping that in perspective over the years has given the family not only the honor to run a business with integrity and tradition and dedication, but also the realization to hold it lightly, knowing that we will not have it forever."

Bandimere Speedway hosted more than 130 events each year with 30,000 competitors each season.