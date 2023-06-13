Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

El Paso County Sheriff's office searching for a suspect they say broke into a Falcon business

Burglar Suspect
El Paso Sheriff's Office
Burglar Suspect
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 17:59:11-04

FALCON — The El Paso County Sheriff needs your help looking for a man they say burglarized a Falcon business.

According to the EPC Sheriff, the man is suspected of breaking into the business early Saturday morning.

Pictures caught on security footage show the man entering and opening a gray minivan. EPC Sheriff said the man walks with a limp and has a sling on his right arm.

The Sheriff Office is urging people who might recognize him to call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or use the tip line 719-520-7777.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing