El Paso County Sheriff's office searching for a suspect they say broke into a Falcon business

FALCON — The El Paso County Sheriff needs your help looking for a man they say burglarized a Falcon business.

According to the EPC Sheriff, the man is suspected of breaking into the business early Saturday morning.

Pictures caught on security footage show the man entering and opening a gray minivan. EPC Sheriff said the man walks with a limp and has a sling on his right arm.

The Sheriff Office is urging people who might recognize him to call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or use the tip line 719-520-7777.

