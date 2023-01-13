El Paso County Sheriff's Office releases details in hours-long standoff resulting in two arrests

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place that lasted hours for those within a quarter mile of the 600 block of Rowe Lane Wednesday, January 11th.

The hours-long standoff began just after noon Wednesday as the Sheriff's Office Tactical Support Group (TSG) arrived at Rowe Lane to arrest 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez.

Magallanez had a warrant for felony and misdemeanor charges related to Assault on a Peace Officer and Felon Eluding for Magallanez's alleged connection to a head-on crash on Powers Blvd on January 4th, 2023.

After negotiators communicated with Kaufman for nearly two and a half hours, Kaufman gave himself up peacefully to law enforcement.

During the time the TSG was communicating with Kaufman it was determined another wanted felon was inside the home at the time.

The TSG groups identified the woman to be 45-year-old Rosalind Baldrusson. According to the Sheriff's Office Baldrusson had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Initial attempts to communicate with Baldrusson by the TSG were unsuccessful as Baldrusson barricaded herself inside the home.

After hours Baldrusson was eventually taken into custody as the El Paso County SWAT Team found Baldrusson hiding inside the house.

Both suspects are now in custody at the El Paso County Jail.

Webster Elementary School and Mesa Ridge High School were put on a secure perimeter during the time of the standoff.

