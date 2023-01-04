Hit and run on Powers Boulevard leaves three injured, law enforcement searching for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, three people were injured Tuesday evening following a traffic accident.

The accident happened Tuesday evening around 11:50 pm at the intersection of Airport Rd and Southbound Powers Boulevard.

According to Colorado Springs Police, a truck fled El Paso County Deputies near the intersection and entered the southbound lanes of Powers Boulevard.

As the truck was traveling northbound it struck an SUV traveling southbound on Powers. Medical personnel transported three injured victims to a local hospital. There is no information as to the condition of the victims at this time.

When officers arrived at the scene they searched the area but were not able to find the driver of the truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.