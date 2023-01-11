Shelter in place issued near 600 block of Rowe Lane due to law enforcement activity

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place for those within a quarter mile of the 600 block of Rowe Lane.

According to the department, there is heavy law enforcement activity in the area as the Tactical Support Group executes arrest and search warrants.

Residents in their homes are asked to stay inside. Those who may be traveling near the area are asked to stay away.

Webster Elementary school is on security perimeter.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

