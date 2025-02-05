El Paso County Sheriff's Office raises more than $55,000 for Special Olympics Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office raised more than $55,000 in 2024 for Special Olympics Colorado, which is $5,000 more than they raised in 2023.

The sheriff's office says they've partnered with Special Olympics Colorado to raise funds for local athletes for decades. Since 2017, the sheriff's office has raised more than $200,000.

According to the sheriff's office, hundreds of athletes have been able to participate in 22 sports including the following:



swimming

soccer

baseball

“The generosity of our team members and community continues to amaze me,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “The dedicated men and women of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are always willing to give their time, talents, and resources to help others achieve their dreams. Special Olympics Colorado holds a special place in our hearts, and we remain committed to supporting such an incredible cause.”

The sheriff's office's fundraising events last year and how much they raised are listed below:



Chili's Tip-A-Cop: $8,145.89

Colorado Springs Polar Plunge: $4,424.00

Quarterly No Shave Program (Beards and Goatees): $34,020.89

Pikes Peak Torch Run: $2,265.00

Top Golf Tip-A-Cop: $1,292.50

Texas Roadhouse Tip-A-Cop: $5,139.03

The upcoming Polar Plunge & 5K is happening on Sunday, March 16, which supports Special Olympics Colorado. To learn more about the Colorado Springs Polar Plunge & 5K, click here.

___





Search for Kelsie Schelling continues in Colorado 12 years later Tuesday marks Missing Persons Day in Colorado, and Kelsie's mother Laura Saxton tells News5 she once again plans to be at the state capitol. Hundreds have been missing more than a year in Colorado including Kelsie Schelling

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.