Registration open for the 2025 Colorado Springs Polar Plunge

300 participants gathered today at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum to participate in this year's Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Registration is now open for the 2025 Colorado Springs Polar Plunge & 5K! It will be held on Sunday, March 16.

Take the plunge and support Special Olympic Colorado athletes across the state!

The plunge will be held at Rock Ledge Ranch, which is located east of Garden of the Gods.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m.

The fundraising money for the Polar Plunge is $80 and $50 for students. Special Olympics Colorado says their goal is to raise $780,000 from all of the Polar Plunges in Colorado.

Early Bird registration for the 5K, which ends February 15, costs $35. Following that day, registration is $40, and day-of registration is $45.

To register for the Colorado Springs Polar Plunge & 5K, click here.

