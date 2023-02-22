El Paso County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in attempted murder case

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colorado — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office made an arrest for an attempted murder case Wednesday morning. The arrest happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Sullivan Ave. and Trails End Ct. in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced that heavy law enforcement was present in the 7100 block of Trails End Ct. They asked the community to avoid the area.

Earlier Tuesday evening, an adult female called 911 after she was assaulted by her 16-year-old son. She sustained significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Originally, the Sheriff's Office believed that the 16-year-old had barricaded himself inside the home. After attempts to communicate with him, the Sheriff's Office later determined that the suspect had fled the scene following the assault.

Deputies Wednesday morning saw the suspect at the intersection of Sullivan Ave. and Trails End Ct. The suspect ran from deputies, but was later taken into custody and booked in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. He is being charged with attempted first-degree murder and other felony crimes, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Due to the suspects age, his identity will not be released.

