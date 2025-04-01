El Paso County Sheriff's Office finds remains, believed to be missing woman

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they found skeletal remains Wednesday believed to be those of a missing woman.

According to the sheriff's office, they searched along Fountain Creek adjacent to the area of Pinello Ranch in connection to the disappearence of Bernice Moorehead, who was reported missing on October 17, 2024.

Have You Seen Me El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman with Alzheimer's Aidan Hulting

The sheriff's office says they conducted this search after what they believe were Moorehead's belongings were found in the area.

While the remains are believed to be Moorehead's, the El Paso County Coroner's Office will identify the person.

At this time, it is unclear if foul play is suspected. The sheriff's office is in investigating, and the coroner's office will determine the cause of death.

___





'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown An officer involved shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs resulted in the death of the suspect and an ongoing investigation. Traffic was blocked off Monday afternoon into the evening on Pikes Peak Ave. between Nevada Ave. and Weber St. 'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.