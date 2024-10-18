El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman with Alzheimer's

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman they say is suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

76-year-old Bernice Moorehead was last seen at her house on Chadwick Drive in the Stratmoor Hills area around 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

If you have seen Bernice or have any information about her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.





Local juvenile detention space maxed out as smash-and-grab crime continues A rise in smash-and-grab burglaries across Colorado Springs is stirring up frustration for local business owners and law enforcement, as juvenile suspects continue to find their way back out on the street after arrests. 'It's just not justice for our community': District Attorney, CSPD Chief address rise in smash-and-grab crimes