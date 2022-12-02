El Paso County Sheriff reporting a 911 outage for residents of the Black Forest area

BLACK FOREST, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported that a 911 service outage affected the Black Forest area Thursday evening.

EPSO is asking residents of the area to use the number 719-390-5555 for emergency and non-emergency issues.

There is currently a 911 outage for Black Forest. Please call 719-390-5555 for emergency and non-emergency situations. We will update here when service is restored. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Pvltx6O2Wx — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 1, 2022

It is unclear what caused the outage at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as News5 learns more.

