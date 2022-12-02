Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff reporting a 911 outage for residents of the Black Forest area

Posted at 5:13 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 19:13:08-05

BLACK FOREST, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported that a 911 service outage affected the Black Forest area Thursday evening.

EPSO is asking residents of the area to use the number 719-390-5555 for emergency and non-emergency issues.

It is unclear what caused the outage at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as News5 learns more.
