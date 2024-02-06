El Paso County seeking your opinion of the South Powers Boulevard Extension project

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County is looking for your opinion on a planned extension of South Powers Boulevard.

Right now, Powers end at Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain, which then turns towards I-25.

The proposal would extend Powers south of Fountain, connecting with I-25 either near the Ray Nixon Power Plant or Pikes Peak International Raceway.

This project is still in the very early stages and is not set in stone.

Public comment is open until February 19th, which is two weeks from Monday. To have your voice heard, click here.

