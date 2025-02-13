El Paso County Judge grants Colorado Springs City Council's emergency stay request

COLORADO SPRINGS — A decision made Wednesday afternoon by an El Paso County judge means that Colorado Springs voters will likely see a question about recreational marijuana sales on their April ballots.

Court documents show the judge granted an emergency stay request filed by the city, pending an appeal to the state supreme court.

It gives the city the go-ahead to put the question on the ballot.

Her decision reverses an injunction stopping the city from moving forward after lawyers representing marijuana shops in Colorado Springs sued over the constitutionality of putting the question to voters this year.

This is because the amendment that made recreational marijuana legal in Colorado states that such votes can only happen in even-numbered years.

The order also requires the city to change the wording of the question to prevent confusing voters.





