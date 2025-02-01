Colorado Springs City Council facing lawsuit over marijuana ballot measure

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs City Council is facing a lawsuit. An Air Force veteran and medical marijuana store owner says city council cannot put another cannabis ballot question on April's municipal ballot legally under Colorado law.

"We asked to change the ballot language to make it fair and asked them to ultimately not to put it on," said Tom Scudder with Colorado Springs Cannabis Association.

However, that didn't go as it planned.

The City Council voted Tuesday to put a question on April's ballot to repeal ballot question 300, which people voted for in November that legalized recreational cannabis sales.

Scudder says the City Council violates Amendment 64 of the Colorado Constitution. Amendment 64 legalized recreational marijuana in 2012 and gave local governments the choice to prohibit sales.

The law says any initiated or referred measure prohibiting marijuana operations, including retail sales, must appear on a general election ballot during an even-numbered year.

Scudder says the April 1, 2025 municipal election does not fit that definition.

"Even though the city charter says you should run these initiatives, it's overwritten by the Colorado Constitution," Scudder said.

News5 asked the City Council if Amendment 64 was ever on their radar. It declined our interview.

The city's spokesperson says the city attorney's office has recommended that all council members not comment on pending litigation.

"I don't know what they will do. We are very hopeful that the city will choose the wise path," said Scudder.

The City of Colorado Springs must mail out military and overseas ballots 45 days (February 14th) before the April 1 election.

You can read the lawsuit below:

___





____

