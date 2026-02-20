Widefield School District 3 welcomes new superintendent, starting June 1

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — The Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) Board of Education has announced Steffanie Howell as its new superintendent.

The decision was made on Thursday.

“The Widefield School District 3 Board of Education welcomes our new Superintendent of Schools, Mrs. Steffanie Howell, a leader committed to listening first, leading with integrity, and working alongside our community to support every student and educator to thrive," said Kelly Cutcher, President of the WSD3 Board of Education. "We are excited for the vision, energy and dedication that Mrs. Howell brings to this new chapter in Widefield.”

The school district says Howell will be their first female superintendent, and she has been an educator for 26 years.

taught science

coached junior high basketball

coached high school basketball

served as assistant principal

served as principal

served as Executive Director of Secondary Student Learning

served as Assistant Superintendent

Howell grew up in Black Forest, graduated from Liberty High School, and attended Colorado State University. She has a bachelor's degree in animal science and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction.

“Widefield is a special school district," said Howell. "Anyone who lives here can feel our strong sense of community and support we have for all of our students. I am extremely grateful for our dedicated staff, hardworking students, and supportive families. As we look to the future, my vision is to create an innovative educational environment where every student has the tools and opportunities they need to thrive. True student success goes beyond academic achievement; it is about equipping our children with the resilience, critical skills, and character to confidently navigate our world. We know we cannot achieve this alone, which is why we are deeply committed to building strong, collaborative partnerships with our families to ensure every child reaches their highest potential.”

According to the district, Howell was one of three finalists for the position. She will replace Aaron Hoffman, who announced his retirement last month.

Howell will take over as superintendent on June 1.

