Widefield School District 3 Superintendent retires after 33 years in the district

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Aaron Hoffman, the Superintendent for Widefield School District 2 (WSD3), has announced that he will be retiring at the end of this school year.

He's been the superintendent since 2024, but has dedicated 33 years to the district.

Hoffman was a math teacher at Watson High School and Widefield High School. He served as the assistant principal of Talbot and Webster Elementary School and went on to be the principal of Talbott Elementary, Janitell Junior High, and Widefield High School.

He became the Executive Director of Secondary Student Learning before he became superintendent.

Not only that, but he's been a part of WSD3 from the beginning, with him attending South Elementary, Watson Junior High, and graduating from Widefield High School.

He was part of the district's passing of the recent bond and levy override measures.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a strong district leadership team and a dedicated school Board who are deeply committed to our shared vision. I feel comfortable stepping away at this time because I believe our community is in a truly exceptional place. We have built great momentum and a positive trajectory, and we have established a solid foundation that will continue to support our school district in the years to come." Aaron Hoffman

The Board of Education will begin searching for a new superintendent in the coming weeks.

