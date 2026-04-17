West side of Pueblo getting much needed middle school this fall

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The west side of Pueblo is getting a much needed middle school. Hyde Park Pre-Collegiate Middle School will be opening this fall.

It will cost around $7 million to renovate the Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School building, which is located on West 18th Street.

The west side has not had a middle school since Chavez-Huerta Preparatory Academy closed last year.



Watch News5's coverage of the closure below:

"Opening a middle school on the west side over there is really an investment in that side of town, in the students, in the future of our city and our district," said Stephanie Markert, Principal of Hyde Park Pre-Collegiate Middle School. "It's really exciting, especially for the families at Irving and Morton that are direct feeders for the middle school, and then they'll be moving on to (Pueblo) Centennial, so really excited about all the development that's going to be happening on the west side."

The school will focus on advanced curriculum to prepare students for high school and college. Students will also explore careers and visit college campuses.

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