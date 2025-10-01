Students eyeing college in 2026-27 can now apply for Federal Financial Aid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — High school seniors and returning college students who plan to attend in the fall of 2026 can now submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the essential form that determines eligibility for federal grants, loans and work-study.

While the process opens the door to critical funding, for many first-time applicants, especially first-generation college students, it can feel intimidating.

That was the case for Sahid Velazquez, a first-generation student whose dream is to study nursing.

“When I first heard of financial aid, it was a bit scary because I didn’t know what the process was,” said Velazquez. “A little bit overwhelming, I would say at times.”

Balancing Hard Work and Big Dreams

Money was the main obstacle.

“The main thing was money, so I was working from like 5 in the morning till 5 p.m., full 12-hour straight construction labor jobs that no one really wants to do,” explained Velazquez. “We didn’t really have a lot of money growing up, so I’m also not trying to have my parents pull out loans.”

Even with the long hours, Velazquez knew higher education was the path to his future. But, his parents had questions about the FAFSA.

“Some of their questions were like, ‘Why do I need that information? You’re the one going to school. Why do they need my tax records, my personal information, my Social Security?’”

Understanding the FAFSA

Ron Swartwood, Financial Aid Director at Pikes Peak State College, said those questions are common, but the need for that information is important.

“The FAFSA requires, for many dependent students, that their parents’ information is on there to get an accurate picture of their family situation," said Swartwood. “That whole calculation, adjusted gross income, taxes paid, is called the Student Aid Index. The closer you get to zero, or even down to -1,500, the more likely you are to receive need-based financial aid.”

He stressed that all submitted information is kept confidential.

“It’s always good to let them know that information is not going to leave here," said Swartwood. "We just use it to determine aid eligibility.”

Common Mistakes and Delays

Velazquez ran into a major issue with the required electronic signature.

“The signature process was a bit weird. I know it had accepted it, but then when I came in for an appointment, it was kind of erased,” he said. “When I first found out the signature hadn’t gone through, it was heartbreaking. I thought, ‘I’m not going to get accepted.’”

Swartwood said such issues are among the most common reasons applications are delayed.

“Couple of reasons, incomplete information, conflicting information,” he explained. “Just make sure everything is correct, that they’ve signed it and actually submitted it.”

The advice doesn’t end once the form is submitted.

“It’s really important for students to continually check their school email because we communicate through that,” added Swartwood.

How Financial Aid Helped

For Velazquez, persistence paid off, the second submission was successful.

“It covers basically my whole tuition and my classes plus any textbooks I need,” he said. “It even leaves me a little bit for lunch at the school café. It’s not an abundance of money, but it covers the essentials and that’s what matters.”

The support made him realize he should have applied sooner.

“The amount of actual advice and help I got was super beneficial. In hindsight, I should have done this sooner,” said Velazquez.

Swartwood noted that some students may qualify for grants that cover the entire cost of attendance, especially Pell Grants or Colorado Student Grants. Even high-income families can benefit from non-need-based aid.

“You could be making a million dollars a year and still get a non-need loan or non-need work study,” he said.

Advice for Other Students

Velazquez’s future goal is to complete his Associate of Science, move into pre-nursing, then become an RN.

To other students, his message is simple.

“Don’t be afraid," said Velazquez. "Ask all the questions you need. If you have 100 questions, 1,000 questions, ask them all. Reaching out to a financial aid advisor is my number one tip. You’re not alone.”

Deadlines and Early Applications

The FAFSA for the 2026–2027 school year opened earlier than expected this year, Swartwood noted, and will remain open until June 30, 2027. But, he warns:

“We have to receive the FAFSA while they’re still enrolled," said Smartwood. "If we get it after they’ve already left college, we can’t help them.”

Early completion, he added, sets students up for success.

“Having it done months ahead of time gets everything in place and gives them a clear picture of the help available,” said Smartwood.

Students can apply now by clicking here. Swartwood’s advice is to apply sooner rather than later and don’t assume you won’t qualify.

___

Remembering Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, How Family is Honoring Two Hunters Who Passed in Colorado The families of Ian Stasko and Andrew Porter have shared more about who the two men were and their love for the outdoors. Remembering Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, How Family is Honoring Two Hunters Who Passed in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.