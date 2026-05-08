School District 49 needs more bus drivers, hosting event Saturday

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — More school bus drivers are needed in District 49 (D49). The district is hosting a bus driving event on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

It will be held at the D49 Transportation Center, which is located near the Highway 24 and Woodmen Road interchange in Peyton.

As long as you have a driver's license, you can test drive a bus, and if you're interested, D49 will help you fill out the application.

"It's for people who have been intimated by the size of a bus, we are ready to put anyone behind a wheel just to show them not to be afraid of it," said Jack Pietraallo, D49's Transportation Director. "We will teach them and ease their fears so to speak. We will let them take one for a spin around our property here."

D49 wants to fill 20 school bus driver positions by next school year.

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