Rampart High School honored for its broadcast journalism program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Rampart High School in Colorado Springs is being honored for its broadcast journalism program! The school won the Future Broadcaster's Award for Best High School Television at the Colorado Broadcaster's Association (CBA) Awards of Excellence last week.

The students say the key to their success is their teacher, Patrick Moring.

"He (Mr. Moring) is one of the most supportive teachers I ever had, across any subject, but he has helped us not only how to use cameras, but how to make movies with the cameras," said Kaleb Osur, a student at Rampart High School.

"I will say the creative freedom we get too, (he) really lets us do what we want and do what we are passionate about, and I think that is a beautiful thing, and that is how we can create the pieces that (are) unique to us and our community," said Izabel Marques, a student at Rampart High School.

Since 2017, the school has won the CBA for best high school television eight times.

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