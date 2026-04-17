Pueblo School District 60 addressing concerns about its 'right-serving' plan

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo School District 60 is addressing concerns about its "right-serving" plan in one neighborhood.

A town hall meeting was held Thursday in Bessemer. The district's plan calls for Bessemer Academy to be repurposed to house special education services and be a resource hub.

The students who went to the academy will go up the street to Columbian Elementary School, which is located near Mountain View Cemetery.

The town hall host, Christina Trujillo, says the community was not well informed about meetings or discussions about the plan.

"We are just here to bring light to the concerns of people within our community who feel like they did not have a voice, that they were unable (to) participate in an open dialogue months ago when this all was taking place through Pueblo School District 60," said Trujillo.

District 60's Superintendent, Dr. Barbara Kimzey, says the district did everything it could to let people know about the plan. She says they did so through the following:



public meetings

social media posts

surveys

the district website

"So we really really tried, I know things are never perfect, but we truly tried to engage our community through a year long effort," said Dr. Kimzey.

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