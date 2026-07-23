Pueblo D70 delays opening of Greenhorn Valley Schools due to Aspen Acres Fire

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Greenhorn Valley Schools in Pueblo County School District 70 (D70) will start the year a week later due to the Aspen Acres Fire.

The following schools will have a transition day for preschoolers, sixth grade, and ninth grade on Monday, August 17, followed by the first day of school on Tuesday, August 18:



Rye Elementary School

Craver Middle School

Rye High School

D70 says the decision was made to give the Greenhorn Valley community additional time to do the following:



support ongoing emergency response efforts

complete facility preparations

ensure students and staff can return safely

"Our first responsibility is the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families," said Pueblo County School D70 Superintendent Bob Di Pietro. "While we know everyone is eager to begin a new school year, delaying the opening of our Greenhorn Valley Schools by one week allows emergency responders to continue their work while giving our staff the time needed to prepare our campuses for a safe return. We appreciate the patience, flexibility, and understanding of our families as we work together through this challenging time.”

All other schools in the district remain on schedule, with transition day on August 10 and the first day on August 11.

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