Pueblo Central High School opens new soccer field Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A high school in Pueblo now has a soccer field to call their own. The Pueblo Central Wildcats' new soccer field is just east of the school.

The money came from public and private sources, totaling more than $1 million.

"I love it, it is an amazing field," said Nevaeh Velez, a Pueblo Central soccer player. "I like practicing (with) my team,... it is a really fun field to be on, I like it a lot."

The field is open to the public, but you need permission from Pueblo School District 60 to use it.

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