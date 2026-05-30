Pikes Peak State College hosting mental health symposium this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and that is the main topic at Pikes Peak State College this weekend.

The college is hosting its first mental health symposium at its Centennial campus, which is located near the I-25 and South Academy Boulevard interchange on the south side of Colorado Springs.

The event kicked off Friday night, and Saturday, people will learn different skills from different speakers to improve their mental health.

"I want them to take with them, just the community connectedness to know the resources, to know what skills they can use, what they can do when they feel the anxiety (levels) increase...," said Dr. Yolanda Harris with Pikes Peak State College.

If you want to join Saturday, the event is free to join starting at 8:30 a.m.

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