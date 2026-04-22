Peyton School District Superintendent returns to work following month-long leave

PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — The Peyton School District Superintendent has returned to work following a month-long leave. Derek Burnside returned Monday after being on a "non-punitive, investigatory leave" from March 19 to April 19.



Watch News5's coverage of Burnside's leave below:

The district says the investigation into allegations against Burnside has concluded. They added they cannot discuss details related to the investigation because it is a pending legal matter.

According to the district, more details will be released once they are given either a decision, or an update from attorneys.

As of the publishing of this web story, no criminal charges have been filed against Burnside.

___

Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year Taylor Schreiner, a senior at DCC, is in Washington, D.C. this week to be honored as the Military Child of the Year for the Space Force. The 17-year-old already has her CNA license and has volunteered for two years at the Children's Hospital, with a goal of going into pediatric oncology. Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.