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Peyton School District Superintendent returns to work following month-long leave

The Peyton School District Superintendent has returned to work following a month-long leave. Derek Burnside returned Monday after being on a "non-punitive, investigatory leave" from March 19 to April 19.
Peyton School District Superintendent returns to work following month-long leave
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PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — The Peyton School District Superintendent has returned to work following a month-long leave. Derek Burnside returned Monday after being on a "non-punitive, investigatory leave" from March 19 to April 19.

  • Watch News5's coverage of Burnside's leave below:

The district says the investigation into allegations against Burnside has concluded. They added they cannot discuss details related to the investigation because it is a pending legal matter.

According to the district, more details will be released once they are given either a decision, or an update from attorneys.

As of the publishing of this web story, no criminal charges have been filed against Burnside.

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Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year

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Meet the Colorado Springs Teen Named Military Child of the Year

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