New dental clinic at Pikes Peak State College expands access to affordable dental care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new program at Pikes Peak State College is helping more than just students in the classroom. It's also making dental care more accessible for the community.

The college launched its dental clinic last year on the north side of Colorado Springs. While the clinic serves as a hands-on training space for dental hygiene students, it also offers services at a significantly lower cost for patients who may not otherwise be able to afford care.

Dental visits can be intimidating, especially for those worried about high prices. Students in the program say that’s exactly what they’re working to change.

“I come from a pretty low-income household growing up, so I’ve always gone to community health centers,” said dental hygiene student Tony Soto.

Students say the clinic provides hands-on experience while also addressing a major need.

“At a regular dentist, you might spend around $200 for one visit,” said Isabella, a student. “Here, it’s closer to $60, so it’s much more affordable.”

For many patients, that price difference can make all the difference.

“There’s a large portion of the population that doesn’t have dental insurance,” said Jennifer Hawkins, clinical faculty at the college. “This clinic helps fill that gap while also training our future workforce.”

As the program grows, faculty hope to reach even more people in the community and eventually expand services.

The clinic offers a win-win situation. Students gain hands-on experience, and patients receive quality care at a lower cost.

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