Library program aims to help with early child literacy  

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) wants to help new parents and caregivers, which is why they are launching their LENA Start program.

The program focuses on parents and caregivers who have kids zero to three years old. It aims to help them develop language skills.

The library says this could help with literacy gains as the kids grow.

"This program is really important because children's major braining development is over by the time they are five, so, we really want to harness this power when their brain is most developing between the ages of zero to three," said Evan Childress, PPLD's Early Literacy Librarian.

This is a free eight week program.

Registration is open through June 15. If you want to apply, visit PPLD's website.

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