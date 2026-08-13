Jenkins Middle School's new building opens to all students Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After a year and a half of having students in two locations, Jenkins Middle School in Colorado Springs brought all three grade levels back to one building on Wednesday.

Cracking walls and floors forced the school to close in January, 2025.



Watch News5's coverage of Jenkins Middle School's closure below:

Jenkins Middle School students were sent to other schools in Colorado Springs School District 11 while repairs were made.



Watch News5's coverage of Jenkins Middle School students being at different locations below:

Now, after a year and a half of waiting, everyone is back in one building.

"(The) kids are super excited," said Michael Gaal, Superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11. "...They can't wait to be back in one place together, reestablish that relationship and who we are as Jenkins (Middle School), as part of our school community. So, they're super pumped to be in a new building all in one place."

According to our news partners at The Gazette, since Jenkins Middle School’s closure, Colorado Springs School District 11’s board of education approved to reallocate more than $30 million in existing district funding to repair and update the school.

The Gazette's Eric Young and members of Scripps News Colorado Springs contributed to this web story.

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