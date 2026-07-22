Jenkins Middle School's new building to open for all students this fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Students at Jenkins Middle School are finally heading back to real classrooms this fall. Cracking walls and floors forced the school to close in January, 2025.



Watch News5's coverage of Jenkins Middle School's closure below:

Since then, students have been learning in either portable classrooms in school parking lots, or at different schools.



Watch News5's coverage of Jenkins Middle School students being at different locations below:

Crews are finishing a $30 million rebuild of the school after tearing down a wing of the school and moving it to more solid ground.



Watch News5's coverage of the new academic wing's groundbreaking below:

Crews also anchored the building to the foundation to prevent future problems.

Jenkins Middle School's Principal, Tony Jackowski, says he is thrilled to finally have all three grade levels back together.

"Right now, we're just excited to bring our kiddos back all in one place where we can learn together and rebuild our culture after being in two places for a year and a half," said Jackowski.

650 students will return to class in mid-August.

___

Banning Lewis Ranch development plan could reshape Colorado Springs' eastern growth corridor A major decision made earlier this month by the City of Colorado Springs' Planning Commission is one that could impact the future of the city's growth to the east. Banning Lewis Ranch development plan could reshape Colorado Springs' eastern growth corridor

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.