District 49 school board votes to dissolve ER-BOCES services amid state legislative changes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The District 49 school board this week unanimously approved a resolution to dissolve ER-BOCES, a state-funded organization that partners with schools and school districts to provide programs or positions schools may be lacking.

An action item on the D49 agenda cited the reasoning behind the move.

"In light of legislative and regulatory changes in Colorado, ER-BOCES is no longer a viable long-term operation."

Colorado's School Finance Act became law this year. In part, it limits the organization from operating a school or program outside its member school districts.

Learn more about the decision to dissolve the services in the video player below

About a year ago, News5 reported on Riverstone Academy in Pueblo County. That school was overseen by ER-BOCES and described as Colorado's first public Christian school.

It faced scrutiny from the Colorado Department of Education, which warned Riverstone that its curriculum could prevent it from receiving public funding. The school did close, but that was due to safety and zoning concerns.

According to the Colorado Department of Education, fewer than 500 students attending schools and programs through ER-BOCES live within D49.

Despite the dissolution vote, D49 expects programs provided by ER-BOCES to continue this school year.

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