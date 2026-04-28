Colorado Springs School District 11 program helps students learn outside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Students in Colorado Springs are getting outside to learn. Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) has students at all grade levels participate in what's called "Peak Experiences."
Tuesday, hundreds of second graders went to Venetucci Farms to learn about different outdoor topics, including wildlife, pollination and how water impacts the outdoors.
D11's Peak Experiences program is meant to give students real world experiences outside the classroom.
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Fort Carson combat medic saves man having heart attack on top of Manitou Incline
A Fort Carson combat medic saved a man suffering a major heart attack on the summit of the Manitou Incline last month.
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