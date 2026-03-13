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Colorado Springs School District 11 hosting its largest job fair Saturday

Looking for work? Colorado Springs School District 11 has 162 positions to fill, from teachers and paraprofessionals to crossing guards. A job fair is being held this Saturday at Doherty High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Colorado Springs School District 11 Hosting a Job Fair This Weekend
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you're looking for work, Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) is hosting its largest hiring fair in history on Saturday.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Doherty High School, which is located near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road.

The district says more than 160 positions are open, including for the following:

  • teachers
  • paraprofessionals
  • crossing guards
  • administrators

For more information about the job fair, visit D11's website.

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Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

State lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would essentially reverse a Colorado Supreme Court decision to allow cities and counties to give noise permits to private businesses.

Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

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