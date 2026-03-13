Colorado Springs School District 11 hosting its largest job fair Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you're looking for work, Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) is hosting its largest hiring fair in history on Saturday.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Doherty High School, which is located near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road.

The district says more than 160 positions are open, including for the following:



teachers

paraprofessionals

crossing guards

administrators

For more information about the job fair, visit D11's website.

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