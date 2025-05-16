Colorado Board of Education denies Chavez/Huerta's appeal after D60 ended partnership

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday, the Colorado Board of Education denied Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory's (CHPA) appeal after Pueblo School District 60 ended its exclusive charter agreement with the academy.

Colorado Board of Education member Karla Esser made a motion Thursday to deny the appeal, saying CHPA had not demonstrated that D60's decision was contrary to the best interest of students and the district.

CHPA's Executive Director Fred Segura released the following statement regarding this decision:

"While we are disappointed, Chavez Huerta respects and acknowledges the decision of the Colorado Board of Education. Chavez Huerta is exploring all options and remains committed to servicing the educational needs of its students and the youth of Pueblo." CHPA Executive Director Fred Segura

Pueblo School District 60 released the following statement regarding the decision:

"On May 15, 2025, the Colorado State Board of Education upheld the Pueblo District 60 Board of Education’s decision to nonrenew the charter for Chavez Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy.



Pueblo District 60 recognizes that this decision was difficult for all involved and will impact not only the students currently attending the school, in addition to those who were planning to attend for the 2025-2026 school year, but also their families and our community.



We are committed to working closely with the administration at CHPA to make the transition for students and families as smooth and supportive as possible, including supporting families in making their school choice selections.



In the coming days, we will be sending communications to all affected families. In the meantime, families are also encouraged to call our Student Support Department at 719-253-6014 or to visit the D60 website for more information about our schools and available programming. Families are also always welcomed and encouraged to visit our schools to talk to the principals and staff personally." Pueblo School District 60

Previous Coverage

Last month, the D60 School Board voted three to two to deny CHPA's request to be released from its exclusive charter agreement with the school district.

Education Pueblo District 60 Board denies request from Chavez-Huerta Preparatory Academy Aidan Hulting

The vote came after months of negotiation between the district and the charter school.

Watch Our Previous Coverage on the Ongoing Battle Between the Charter School and School District

In January, D60 cut off its partnership with CHPA after concerns for the partnership were raised. Some of those concerns include the following:



academic performance

academy's financial situation

high staff turnover rate over the last four years



Now, CHPA cannot seek out to charter with the state's Charter School Institute until the agreement with District 60 has been fulfilled, which is slated for June 30.

___





Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs In what they're calling "legalized vandalism," community members in Wolf Ranch are expressing their concerns over spray paint left behind from a fiber installation project months ago. Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.