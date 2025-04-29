Pueblo School District 60 Board denies request from Chavez-Huerta Preparatory Academy

PUEBLO COUNTY — On Monday, the Pueblo School District 60 Board voted 3-2 to deny Chavez-Huearta's request to be released from its exclusive charter agreement with the school district.

Now the charter school cannot seek out to charter with the state's Charter School Institute until the agreement with District 60 has been fulfilled, which is slated for June 30.

The vote came after months of negotiation between the district and the charter school. In light of the denial, the charter school has been appealing to the Colorado Department of Education, which will have a decision at some point in May.

Watch Our Previous Coverage on the Ongoing Battle Between the Charter School and School District

___





Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday. Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.